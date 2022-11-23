Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Michigan will beat Ohio State if...
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:15
- Open :16-3:18
- Michigan will win if ... 3:20-27:05
- CFB rankings 27:06-31:47
- Michigan will win if 31:48-33:35
- Thanksgiving weekend sports menu 33:36-36:20
- What if UM wins on Saturday 36:21-47:57
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram