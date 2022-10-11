M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Scarcelli 00:00-:20

- Players that deserve an 'A" 1:30-6:45

- Blake Corum gets an A+ 6:46-8:03

- Rod Moore gets a high grade 8:04-10:41

- PFF vs my grades 10:42-12:18

- Feedback on Corum, vertical passing game & luxury seating 12:19 24:30

- Players that almost got an 'A" 24:31-29:23

- Great hamburgers & tailgates 29:24-34:28

- Jim Harbaugh and team grade 34:29-39:52

- Michigan vs Penn State 39:53-43:41

- Michigan dropping to #5 in the polls 43:42-53:18

- Cade McNamara 53:19-105:39