Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Midterm grades for U-M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Scarcelli 00:00-:20
- Players that deserve an 'A" 1:30-6:45
- Blake Corum gets an A+ 6:46-8:03
- Rod Moore gets a high grade 8:04-10:41
- PFF vs my grades 10:42-12:18
- Feedback on Corum, vertical passing game & luxury seating 12:19 24:30
- Players that almost got an 'A" 24:31-29:23
- Great hamburgers & tailgates 29:24-34:28
- Jim Harbaugh and team grade 34:29-39:52
- Michigan vs Penn State 39:53-43:41
- Michigan dropping to #5 in the polls 43:42-53:18
- Cade McNamara 53:19-105:39