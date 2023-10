M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Michigan's win over Minnesota with some film analysis. Other topics talked about include Jim Harbaugh's contract siutation and other interesting items from the weekend in college football.

Breakdown

Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:25

- Open :26-2:11

- Michigan-Minnesota 2:12-10:03

- Big Ten & other teams 10:04-17:14

- Michigan film review 17:15-102:34