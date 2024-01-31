Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Moore's moves

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football.

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss the challenge new Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore has to round out his coaching staff. Scar also talks about the coaches and staff that have decided to move on. A final word on Jim Harbaugh and his departure to the pros.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:32

Moore's staff 2:33-11:30

Moore's Philosophy 11:31-20:45

Herbert 20:46-28:58

UM WRs 28:59-33:05

UM spending on football 33:06-36:40

Harbaugh off the field issues 36:41-42:20

Former players & Harbaugh to LA 42:21-104:46

