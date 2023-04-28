Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: More good recruiting news on the way?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan is in a good spot to possibly land another offensive line prospect this afternoon. The Wolverines get QB Bryce Underwood in Ann Arbor again. Thoughts on the NFL Draft with Mazi Smith going to the Cowboys and the Lions with some against-the-grain selections in the first round.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-1:39
- Jake Guarnera 1:40-5:49
- Feedback: Bryce Underwood & U-M WRs 5:50-29:38
- Mazi Smith 29:39-34:06
- Jaelin Llewellyn 34:07-35:50
- Feedback: U-M WRs, Mazi, & media 35:51-43:17
- Detroit Lions 43:18-1:08:10
