M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show. Scar tells us, while watching the video of U-M POW QB Jack Grusser, why he thinks he looks better than a two-star. On to more U-M Spring Game video analysis of QB's, RB's, WR's & DB's. Finally, Scar weighs in on what he thought of Ohio State's Spring Game.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:11

- Grusser film 1:12-8:03

- Feedback on Grusser 8:04-15:26

- Wheatley at Wayne State 15:27-16:38

- Unlimited visits for recruits 16:39-24:04

- Spring Game video analysis 24:05-42:07

- Feedback from video & OSU Spring Game 42:08-57:01