Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: More spring game film analysis
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show. Scar tells us, while watching the video of U-M POW QB Jack Grusser, why he thinks he looks better than a two-star. On to more U-M Spring Game video analysis of QB's, RB's, WR's & DB's. Finally, Scar weighs in on what he thought of Ohio State's Spring Game.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-1:11
- Grusser film 1:12-8:03
- Feedback on Grusser 8:04-15:26
- Wheatley at Wayne State 15:27-16:38
- Unlimited visits for recruits 16:39-24:04
- Spring Game video analysis 24:05-42:07
- Feedback from video & OSU Spring Game 42:08-57:01
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram