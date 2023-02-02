M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Today the pod is kicked off by looking back at how Michigan did with its '23 recruiting class. Included in this part, is how NIL & the transfer portal figure into the future of UM football. Be warned if you don't like to hear whining about Nyckoles Harbor from the host then this may not be the show for you today.

- Open 00:00-1:01

- Michigan recruiting '23 1:02-4:58

- Nyckoles Harbor 4:59-10:30

- Warde Manuel 10:31-14:42

- More Harbor & Manuel 14:43-22:10

- Transfer Portal 22:11-30:00

- Detroit Lions 30:01-32:45

- NIL & UM 32:46-37:08

- Jacob Oden 37:09-39:38

- More Harbor 39:39-51:15

- Michigan basketball 51:16-52:46