Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: MSU lookahead, Illinois film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and looks ahead to the Michigan/Michigan State game. Scar also has film analysis of the Michigan/Illinois game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:37

MSU 5:38-13:50

?'s for Sherrone 13:51-27:47

Film analysis Illinois 27:48-1:09:03