Advertisement
Published Oct 21, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: MSU lookahead, Illinois film review
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and looks ahead to the Michigan/Michigan State game. Scar also has film analysis of the Michigan/Illinois game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:37

MSU 5:38-13:50

?'s for Sherrone 13:51-27:47

Film analysis Illinois 27:48-1:09:03

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram