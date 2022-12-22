News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-22 13:41:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: National Signing Day recap

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jason Hewlett Jr. 00:00-:35

- Open :36-7:30

- Michigan's class 7:31-13:00

- Past classes 13:01-15:18

- Favorite players in this class 15:19-19:03

- Is this a bad class 19:04-29:06

- Cole Cabana 29:07-30:10

- Juwan Howard 30:11-34:40

- Feedback: Jyaire Hill, video of players, Eno Etta, NIL & Blake Corum 34:41-42:09

- Benjamin Hall & Cabana 42:10-50:34

- Favorite UM football players to interview 50:35-55:10

- Team rankings & '23 class 55:11-105:05

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}