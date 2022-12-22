Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: National Signing Day recap
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jason Hewlett Jr. 00:00-:35
- Open :36-7:30
- Michigan's class 7:31-13:00
- Past classes 13:01-15:18
- Favorite players in this class 15:19-19:03
- Is this a bad class 19:04-29:06
- Cole Cabana 29:07-30:10
- Juwan Howard 30:11-34:40
- Feedback: Jyaire Hill, video of players, Eno Etta, NIL & Blake Corum 34:41-42:09
- Benjamin Hall & Cabana 42:10-50:34
- Favorite UM football players to interview 50:35-55:10
- Team rankings & '23 class 55:11-105:05
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram