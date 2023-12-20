Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: National Signing Day special

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

We talk with Dominic Nichols & Jake Guarnera. Also, overall thoughts on the '24 class and the new addition via the transfer portal.

Breakdown

Dominic Nichols 00:00-7:59

Open 8:00-9:15

Jaishawn Barnham 9:16-11:15

Lugard Edokpayi 11:16-17:11

Feedback 17:12-32:59

Jake Guarnera 33:00-41:21

Recap NSD 41:22-103:03

