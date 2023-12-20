Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: National Signing Day special
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
We talk with Dominic Nichols & Jake Guarnera. Also, overall thoughts on the '24 class and the new addition via the transfer portal.
Breakdown
Dominic Nichols 00:00-7:59
Open 8:00-9:15
Jaishawn Barnham 9:16-11:15
Lugard Edokpayi 11:16-17:11
Feedback 17:12-32:59
Jake Guarnera 33:00-41:21
Recap NSD 41:22-103:03
---
