M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football.

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli looks ahead to Michigan vs Purdue on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. Scar also comments on the NCAA and Big Ten games played this past weekend. Film from Purdue/Ohio State and Michigan Ohio State 1969.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:45

NCAA 3:46-19:52

Purdue film 19:55-29:22

UM/OSU 1969 film 29:23-44:55

Big Ten 44:46-56:55