M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Trevor McCue and Dennis Fithian discuss the latest with the NCAA, Jim Harbaugh & what to expect from the rest of the season in this Wednesday pod.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:00

Latest with NCAA 4:01-15:59

Punishment this season 16:00-32:15

Feedback 32:16-42:16

Harbaugh 42:17-48:45

Rest of season 48:46-59:47