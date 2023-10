M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss UM's win over Nebraska on Saturday. Scar also looks around the Big Ten and the top 25. Film review is an analysis of the game tape of what Scar saw from the Maize and Blue over the weekend.

Breakdown

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:20

- Open :21-2:03

- UM NU 2:04-13:43

- Big Ten 13:44-24:25

- Top 25 24:26-32:58

- Film review 32:59-106:34