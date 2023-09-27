Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Nebraska outlook
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
How does Michigan stack up against a Nebraska team that has the #1 rush defense statistically in the country and the #1 rush offense statistically in the P5? A look back at OSU/ND and Ryan Day's on-field interview. A list of coaching candidates for MSU football.
Breakdown
- Lou Holtz 00:00-:14
- Open :15-1:35
- Michigan Nebraska 1:36-11:00
- Feedback on UM/Neb 11:01-24:32
- Ryan Day vs Lou Holtz 24:33-32:52
- Feedback on Day 32:53-47:35
- MSU coaching candidates 47:36-56:48
- MSU feedback 56:49-1:18:23
---
