M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How does Michigan stack up against a Nebraska team that has the #1 rush defense statistically in the country and the #1 rush offense statistically in the P5? A look back at OSU/ND and Ryan Day's on-field interview. A list of coaching candidates for MSU football.

Breakdown

- Lou Holtz 00:00-:14

- Open :15-1:35

- Michigan Nebraska 1:36-11:00

- Feedback on UM/Neb 11:01-24:32

- Ryan Day vs Lou Holtz 24:33-32:52

- Feedback on Day 32:53-47:35

- MSU coaching candidates 47:36-56:48

- MSU feedback 56:49-1:18:23