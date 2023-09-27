News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Nebraska outlook

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How does Michigan stack up against a Nebraska team that has the #1 rush defense statistically in the country and the #1 rush offense statistically in the P5? A look back at OSU/ND and Ryan Day's on-field interview. A list of coaching candidates for MSU football.

Breakdown

- Lou Holtz 00:00-:14

- Open :15-1:35

- Michigan Nebraska 1:36-11:00

- Feedback on UM/Neb 11:01-24:32

- Ryan Day vs Lou Holtz 24:33-32:52

- Feedback on Day 32:53-47:35

- MSU coaching candidates 47:36-56:48

- MSU feedback 56:49-1:18:23

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}