Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Nebraska preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and looks back via film analysis at what he liked from Michigan against Rutgers and then looks to Saturday's game at Nebraska. The show starts with comments on how the Lions looked against the Packers last night on Thursday Night Football.
Breakdown
- Matt LaFleur 00:00-:20
- Open :21-1:44
- Lions Packers 1:45-9:04
- UM NU 9:05-11:11
- UM O-line blocking 11:12-17:24
- Michigan Rutgers video 17:25-39:46
- Nebraska film 39:47-46:40
---
