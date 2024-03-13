Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: New RB coach Tony Alford

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Michigan player Jim Scarcelli joins the pod today to discuss Sherrone Moore's new running backs coach, Tony Alford. Scar also gets into the return of Quinten Johnson and Joel Klatt's comment on Alabama's loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Breakdown

Alford 00:00-25:21

U-M's defense in spring 25:22-32:36

U-M's coaching staff 32:37-38:20

Portal 38:21-44:47

Quinten Johnson returns 44:48-46:09

Joel Klatt 46:10-101:01

