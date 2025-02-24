Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: NIL, QB discussion

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Chip Lindsey and the plan for QB's in the spring. Scar also hits on Javian Osborne, taxing NIL, spring games, and Michigan basketball and takes a look at the back end of the roster number-wise for the Wolverines.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:27

Chip Lindsey 3:28-9:54

Osborne 9:55-17:08

Tax free NIL 17:09-23:35

U-M basketball 23:36-35:03

Roster #'s 79-99 35:04-52:14