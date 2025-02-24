Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: NIL, QB discussion

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Chip Lindsey and the plan for QB's in the spring. Scar also hits on Javian Osborne, taxing NIL, spring games, and Michigan basketball and takes a look at the back end of the roster number-wise for the Wolverines.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:27
Chip Lindsey 3:28-9:54
Osborne 9:55-17:08
Tax free NIL 17:09-23:35
U-M basketball 23:36-35:03
Roster #'s 79-99 35:04-52:14
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky