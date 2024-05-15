Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: NIL, schedule & spring film
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss a recent story about NIL in college football. Scar also looks at Michigan's schedule for next year and picks a surprising second-toughest game for U-M. Spring film shows standout freshmen Dominic Nichols & Cole Sullivan.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:01
NIL 4:02-18:08
Quick hitters 18:09-33:51
Michigan's schedule 33:52-37:21
Film analysis 37:22-1:10:26
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram