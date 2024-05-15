Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: NIL, schedule & spring film

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss a recent story about NIL in college football. Scar also looks at Michigan's schedule for next year and picks a surprising second-toughest game for U-M. Spring film shows standout freshmen Dominic Nichols & Cole Sullivan.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:01

NIL 4:02-18:08

Quick hitters 18:09-33:51

Michigan's schedule 33:52-37:21

Film analysis 37:22-1:10:26

