M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

After a week of talking to people that have been to Michigan football practice it seems clear that Jim Harbaugh wants to play lots of players in September. We discuss how many players can get meaningful snaps and how long into the season UM could play a heavy rotation. I've heard enough info on an offensive lineman that I've put my third all-time forecast in for Michigan. NIL news also discussed.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-3:00

- Harbaugh's plan 3:01-17:55

- Feedback: NIL, UM/OSU &UM WR's 17:56-37:11

- Forecast 37:12-40:41

- MSU basketball 40:42-46:20

- NIL 46:21-109:32