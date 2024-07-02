Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Nine Alex Orji predictions
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
On today's show, Dennis makes nine predictions for U-M quarterback Alex Orji.
Games started: 12
Completion percentage: 59%
Avg. number of passes per game: 18
Avg passing yards per game: 190
Rushing attempts per game: 12
Total passing & rushing yards per: 2,280 passing & 540 rushing
Passing & rushing TD's: 17 passing & 11 rushing TD's
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:55
Recruiting 1:56-11:27
QB talk 11:28-20:41
More recruiting talk 20:42-25:55
U-M QB talk 20:42-33:23
Orji predictions 33:24-51:22
Orji feedback 51:23-1:10:58
---
