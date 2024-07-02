Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Nine Alex Orji predictions

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

On today's show, Dennis makes nine predictions for U-M quarterback Alex Orji.

Games started: 12

Completion percentage: 59%

Avg. number of passes per game: 18

Avg passing yards per game: 190

Rushing attempts per game: 12

Total passing & rushing yards per: 2,280 passing & 540 rushing

Passing & rushing TD's: 17 passing & 11 rushing TD's

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:55

Recruiting 1:56-11:27

QB talk 11:28-20:41

More recruiting talk 20:42-25:55

U-M QB talk 20:42-33:23

Orji predictions 33:24-51:22

Orji feedback 51:23-1:10:58

