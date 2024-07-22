Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: No love for U-M from Big Ten media?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Cleveland.com poll is out and we react to how the media voted. A Netflix show about Connor Stalions and where your focus is on this Monday regarding Michigan football.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:12
Stalions doc 1:13-7:14
Cleveland.com poll 7:15-24:12
Feedback from poll 24:13-32:13
BBQ 32:14-36:16
U-M football focus 36:17-48:06
Focus feedback 48:07-56:22
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram