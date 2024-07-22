Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: No love for U-M from Big Ten media?

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Cleveland.com poll is out and we react to how the media voted. A Netflix show about Connor Stalions and where your focus is on this Monday regarding Michigan football.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:12

Stalions doc 1:13-7:14

Cleveland.com poll 7:15-24:12

Feedback from poll 24:13-32:13

BBQ 32:14-36:16

U-M football focus 36:17-48:06

Focus feedback 48:07-56:22

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement