M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

On today's show, we comment on the decision of Nyckoles Harbor picking South Carolina over Michigan. Scarcelli gives his thoughts on the best places to coach college football in the country. Scar also looks at the Michigan linebacker depth for next season and gives his thoughts on UM QB coach Kirk Campbell. Other topics or people discussed are Tom Brady, Josh Gattis, Tyrone Wheatley & Jim Harbaugh & the Broncos

Breakdown

- Enow Etta on Michigan 00:00-:30

- Open & Tom Brady :31-7:42

- Harbor 7:43-13:08

-Best CFB jobs in the country 13:09-18:29

- Michigan LB's 18:30-28:57

- Super Bowl & Tony Romo 28:58-35:07

- Cameron Brandt 35:08-36:09

- Kirk Campbell 36:10-46:45

- Josh Gattis & Tulsa 46:46-50:00

- Broncos & Harbaugh 50:01-55:10