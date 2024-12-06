Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: OC and portal focus

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and talks about UM's win over OSU, the transfer portal, UM's pursuit of a new OC and Jerry goes to the telestrator to go over key plays from Michigan in their win over Ohio State.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:22

Portal 3:23-6:46

Recruiting 6:47-8:45

OC's 8:46-30:54

Portal & recruiting 30:55-38:40

Film UM/OSU 38:41-1:09:19