Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ohio State afterglow
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-30
- Open :31-10:20
- CFB Playoff rankings 10:21-23:22
- OSU fans now hoping people see UM as strong 23:23-28:57
- Michigan's slow starts 28:58-34:12
- Gambling on UM 34:13-38:39
- Stunning victory 38:40-42:20
- Stats 42:21-46:07
- Boilers 46:08-49:44Michigan Ohio State rivalry 49:45-54:19
- Erick All 54:20-55:52
- Cade McNamara 55:43-109:13
- Michigan USC 109:14-117:58
---
