News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-29 13:44:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ohio State afterglow

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-30

- Open :31-10:20

- CFB Playoff rankings 10:21-23:22

- OSU fans now hoping people see UM as strong 23:23-28:57

- Michigan's slow starts 28:58-34:12

- Gambling on UM 34:13-38:39

- Stunning victory 38:40-42:20

- Stats 42:21-46:07

- Boilers 46:08-49:44Michigan Ohio State rivalry 49:45-54:19

- Erick All 54:20-55:52

- Cade McNamara 55:43-109:13

- Michigan USC 109:14-117:58

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}