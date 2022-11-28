News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ohio State film analysis

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Gus Johnson 00:00-:20

- Open :21-4:39

- UM/OSU 4:40-20:02

- UM/Purdue 20:03-27:30

- Nebraska & Wisconsin hires 27:31-34:10

- Scar's parable & pick of the week 34:11-40:15

- First half analysis 40:16-107:50

- Second half analysis 107:51-132:36

