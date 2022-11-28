Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ohio State film analysis
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Gus Johnson 00:00-:20
- Open :21-4:39
- UM/OSU 4:40-20:02
- UM/Purdue 20:03-27:30
- Nebraska & Wisconsin hires 27:31-34:10
- Scar's parable & pick of the week 34:11-40:15
- First half analysis 40:16-107:50
- Second half analysis 107:51-132:36
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram