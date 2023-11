M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli goes thru the tape of UM/OSU '23 and provides a film review of what took place between the two teams on Saturday. Scar also tells us what he thinks of the new MSU football coach, CFB playoff opponents for UM and a quick look at the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Breakdown

Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:50

Open :51-2:32UM/OSU Monday 2:33-15:33

MSU new coach 15:34-20:37

NCAA 20:38-23:25

CFB Playoff 23:26-25:15

Iowa 25:16-34:06

Film review 34:07-1:23:45