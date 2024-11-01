Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon preview
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football! Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss UM's chances versus #1 Oregon tomorrow. Jerry also shows some key plays in UM's victory over MSU from last week.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:44

Upset chances 2:45-10:59

Will Johnson 11:00-15:43

One wish 15:44-19:59

Bryce Underwood 20:00-34:23

Film analysis 34:24-59:19

