Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon preview

in other news
2025 Rivals100 QB Carter Smith announces decommitment from Michigan
Michigan loses 2025 Rivals100 QB Carter Smith.
Running Visitor List: Oregon
M&BR has a running list of visitors as Michigan takes on Oregon.
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How to pull the upset
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Oregon
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Oregon.
Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.
in other news
2025 Rivals100 QB Carter Smith announces decommitment from Michigan
Michigan loses 2025 Rivals100 QB Carter Smith.
Running Visitor List: Oregon
M&BR has a running list of visitors as Michigan takes on Oregon.
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How to pull the upset
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football! Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss UM's chances versus #1 Oregon tomorrow. Jerry also shows some key plays in UM's victory over MSU from last week.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:44
Upset chances 2:45-10:59
Will Johnson 11:00-15:43
One wish 15:44-19:59
Bryce Underwood 20:00-34:23
Film analysis 34:24-59:19
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram