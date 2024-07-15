Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Orji vs. Shoelace
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Recruiting weekend, EA CFB '25 debut and a comp of Alex Orji and Denard Robinson. Does it tell you anything about the upcoming season?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:58
Phillip Wright III 1:59-6:51
EA CFB 6:52-10:23
Orji & Robinson 10:24-17:38
Feedback 17:39-1:10:32
---
