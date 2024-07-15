Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Orji vs. Shoelace

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Recruiting weekend, EA CFB '25 debut and a comp of Alex Orji and Denard Robinson. Does it tell you anything about the upcoming season?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:58

Phillip Wright III 1:59-6:51

EA CFB 6:52-10:23

Orji & Robinson 10:24-17:38

Feedback 17:39-1:10:32

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement