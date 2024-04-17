M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and breaks out the Ohio State spring game film. Scar also talks about the NCAA violations that were released yesterday regarding Michigan.

Breakdown

Open 00:002:25

OSU spring game 2:26-9:23

NCAA violations 9:24-21:39

U-M spring game 21:40-30:34

OSU film 30:35-38:51

Feedback 38:52-53:36