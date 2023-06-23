Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Over/under 11 wins?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Big night for a pair of former Wolverines as Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin get selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Another big weekend for the Maize and Blue on the recruiting trail with lots of players visiting Ann Arbor this weekend. Also, if you had to pick the football team to go 12-0 or 11-1 today, what would you pick?
Breakdown
- Open 00:0-3:11
- NBA draft 3:12-7:45
- UM basketball 7:50-26:52
- Aaron Scott 26:53-28:35
- Weekend 28:36-44:17
- 12-0 vs 11-1 44:18-56:10
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram