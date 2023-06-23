M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Big night for a pair of former Wolverines as Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin get selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Another big weekend for the Maize and Blue on the recruiting trail with lots of players visiting Ann Arbor this weekend. Also, if you had to pick the football team to go 12-0 or 11-1 today, what would you pick?

Breakdown

- Open 00:0-3:11

- NBA draft 3:12-7:45

- UM basketball 7:50-26:52

- Aaron Scott 26:53-28:35

- Weekend 28:36-44:17

- 12-0 vs 11-1 44:18-56:10