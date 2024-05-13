M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

What are the burning questions for Michigan football? Quarterback, schedule, offense and coaching are some of the questions that we hit on today's podcast. Michigan under the lights in their opener and the answer to when I think Michigan will be a good bet to make the new 12-team playoff.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:41

Night game 4:42-14:13

U-M losses 14:14-29:19

Orji 29:20-32:37

Edwards 32:38-41:09

Loveland 41:10-42:41

Making playoffs 42:42-47:48

Feedback 47:49-1:24:20