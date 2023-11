M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli goes over the film from Michigan's win over Penn State this past weekend. Scar also talks about Jim Harbaugh not being able to coach his team on Saturday.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:13

UM/PSU 3:14-11:29

Maryland 11:30-15:57

Postseason honors 15:58-24:34

PSU film 24:35-1:17:44