Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Penn State spring game analysis

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan picks up a PWO at QB over the last 24 hours. U-M basketball loses a recruit but opens up a scholarship for a player in the transfer portal. Is this a good or bad thing? Penn State held its Blue & White game over the weekend and I have some thoughts on what the Nittany Lions will bring to the table this upcoming season. ESPN released a preseason football percentage index ranking (FPI) and it looks like the worldwide leader hates Michigan while being smitten with Ohio State.

Breakdown

- Blake Corum highlight 00:00-:25

- Open :26-1:53

- Papa Kante 1:54-5:35

- PWO at QB 5:36-9:10

- Feedback Kante, recruiting & U-M swag 9:11-24:43

- Penn State Blue & White game 24:44-36:39

- Nittany Lions feedback 36:40-40:00

- ESPN's FPI 40:01-51:56

- FPI feedback 51:57-1:10:56

