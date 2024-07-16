Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Phil Steele talks Michigan

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

CFB expert Phil Steele has his college football preview magazine out for '24 and we talk with him about how he sees Michigan doing this year.

