M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Good Friday everyone. Today's podcast deals with the breaking news of a pair of basketball players committing to Michigan. Elsewhere my thoughts on the UM hockey team coming up short versus Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four. Michigan football looks to add to its offensive line and recent commit Jadyn Davis is recruiting a pair of wideouts from his high school team to join him in Ann Arbor next year.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:17

- Tray Jackson 1:18-3:20

- Caleb Love 3:21-7:52

- Michigan hockey 7:53-8:54

- Andrew Sprague & Jadyn Davis 8:55-11:24

- Dickinson rumor 11:25-13:53

- Michigan winning championships 13:54-19:43