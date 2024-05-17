Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Post-spring defensive two-deep
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and looks at the two new additions UM just added out of the transfer portal. Jerry also looks at the UM defense two deep post-spring. We look at a few plays from the spring game on video.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:44
Transfer portal 2:45-16:32
Two-deep defense 16:33-37:46
Feedback 37:47-42:02
Film analysis 42:03-103:30
---
