M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli gives his thoughts on UM's latest additions to the football and basketball teams. Scar also picks the Big Ten West for next year and previews the Michigan Rutgers game for this season. Harbaugh comments and what goes on during a recruiting visit are also touched on in today's podcast.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:26

- Josh Wallace 1:27-6:01

- Olivier Nkamhoua 6:02-10:40

- Big Ten West predictions 10:41-19:42

- Rutgers 19:43-24:25

- Harbaugh 50/50 comments 24:26-29:21

- Recruiting visits 29:22-35:11

- Feedback: Wallace, Nkamhoua & running vs throwing 25:12-50:18