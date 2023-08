M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

In most fall camps you will hear of a player or two that are turning heads and getting some hype. This year for Michigan football certain positions are getting lots of attention. Two of those units are offensive tackle and on defense the OLB/DE or edge position. We talk about those positions today on the podcast.

Breakdown

AJ Barner 00:00-:20

Open :21-2:01

Practice 2:02-6:18

Feedback 6:19-11:52

Hype-train 3.0 11:53-21:33

Hype-train 4.0 21:34-27:59

Feedback with Harbaugh suspension 28:00-44:28