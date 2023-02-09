Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Protected rivalries and basketball talk
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Last week a thread on The Den discussed if Michigan fans would be against dropping Michigan State as a yearly battle in football. Today, I talk about the idea of not playing the Spartans annually. Also, included in today's pod is news and views on the Michigan basketball win last night over Nebraska. I have my own percentage indicator on if U-M makes the tourney or not. Lots of opinions from people that joined the chat live during the show. Thanks for reading the recap. The breakdown of today's show is below.
- Juwan Howard 00:00-1:13
- Open 1:14-2:21
- Should UM & MSU play every year in football 2:22-6:42
- My view on playing every year 6:43-19:30Feedback on UM/MSU football 19:31-27:29
- Don't protect Minnesota or UCLA 27:30-34:51
- Too easy or too hard balance 34:52-44:47
- Amorion Walker three-cone 44:48-51:15
- Michigan basketball news & views 51:16-106:10
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram