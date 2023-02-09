M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Last week a thread on The Den discussed if Michigan fans would be against dropping Michigan State as a yearly battle in football. Today, I talk about the idea of not playing the Spartans annually. Also, included in today's pod is news and views on the Michigan basketball win last night over Nebraska. I have my own percentage indicator on if U-M makes the tourney or not. Lots of opinions from people that joined the chat live during the show. Thanks for reading the recap. The breakdown of today's show is below.

- Juwan Howard 00:00-1:13

- Open 1:14-2:21

- Should UM & MSU play every year in football 2:22-6:42

- My view on playing every year 6:43-19:30Feedback on UM/MSU football 19:31-27:29

- Don't protect Minnesota or UCLA 27:30-34:51

- Too easy or too hard balance 34:52-44:47

- Amorion Walker three-cone 44:48-51:15

- Michigan basketball news & views 51:16-106:10