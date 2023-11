M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and talks about the latest round of speculation with Michigan and the advanced scouting investigation. Jerry also gets into Purdue and breaks out some film from last week's Purdue-Nebraska game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:00

Ono & Petitti 1:01-34:04

Michigan Purdue 34:02-39:32

Purdue film 39:33-52:41