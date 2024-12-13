Published Dec 13, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: QB room for ‘25
Josh Henschke
@JoshHenschke
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss UM's QB room in '25. Also, Chip Lindsey and the bowl game are topics.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:54

Portal 1:55-8:20

Billy Edwards jr. 8:21-13:30

Portal positions 13:31-19:31

Jadyn Davis 19:32-25:22

Bill Belichick 25:23-28:56

Will Underwood start from day 1 28:57-38:15

Chip Lindsey 38:16-49:55

Bowl game 49:56-1:09:41

