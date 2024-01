M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

With JJ McCarthy gone to the NFL, the question at QB is who will be next year's starter and backup? We look at the possibilities. Jim Harbaugh is set to take second interviews in Atlanta and LA.

Also, the Lions move on to the NFC Championship game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:20

Harbaugh 2:21-16:36

Feedback 16:37-25:09

QB's for '24 25:10-33:29

Feedback 33:30-41:48

Detroit Lions 41:49-47:37

Feedback 47:38-59:17