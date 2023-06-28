News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ranking Big Ten defensive coordinators

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarelli ranks the Big Ten's defensive coordinators and their schemes. Scar also weighs in on Michigan practicing for Georgia. We also have some early best bets for CFB teams over/under.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-4:24

- Ranking Big Ten defensive coordinators 4:25-29:40

- Practicing for Georgia 29:41-38:33

- Ryan Mallett 38:34-43:46

- Michigan analytics & Ben Herbert 43:47-47:09

- CFB over/unders 47:10-56:37

