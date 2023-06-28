Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ranking Big Ten defensive coordinators
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarelli ranks the Big Ten's defensive coordinators and their schemes. Scar also weighs in on Michigan practicing for Georgia. We also have some early best bets for CFB teams over/under.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-4:24
- Ranking Big Ten defensive coordinators 4:25-29:40
- Practicing for Georgia 29:41-38:33
- Ryan Mallett 38:34-43:46
- Michigan analytics & Ben Herbert 43:47-47:09
- CFB over/unders 47:10-56:37
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram