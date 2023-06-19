M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks recruiting against Ohio State in Ohio. There's also discussion about how Michigan QB commitment Jadyn Davis looked at the Elite 11. Scar breaks down and ranks the Big Ten in terms of the offensive system.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:13

- UM & OSU recruiting 2:14-8:07

- Unions in college athletics 8:08-11:06

- Big Ten offensive schemes ranked 11:07-19:08

- Jadyn Davis 19:09-30:10

- Recruiting 30:11-43:57