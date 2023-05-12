News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ranking U-M opponent quarterbacks

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

I rank Michigan's opponent's quarterbacks for today's show. Also, the Vegas over/under season victory number is at 10.5 for Michigan at most gambling sites. Thoughts on AJ Henning finding a new team.

Breakdown

- Sherrone Moore 00:00-:35

- Open :36-5:03

- Cole Sullivan 5:04-8:00

- Big Ten QB opponent rankings 8:01-23:27

- Feedback on rankings 23:28-44:28

- Michigan over/under 44:29-46:47

- AJ Henning 46:48-100:31

---

