News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ranking U-M's first six games

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Back when Jim Harbaugh was getting going in coaching he had a QB clinic on "How to play QB" at San Diego. Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli watches selected clips from the Harbaugh clinic and gives his thoughts. Also, Scar looks at UM's game at Minnesota this year and ranks Michigan's first six games of the season. Additional thoughts on recruiting for UM in the months of June and July.

Breakdown

Intro 00:00-1:20

Harbaugh coaching clinic 1:21-19:05

Minnesota football 19:06-26:33

Ranking UM's first six games 26:34-31:55

Feedback: APR academic stuff at UM & QB camps 31:56-39:50

Recruiting for next two months 39:51-42:01

NBA Finals 42:02-45:39

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}