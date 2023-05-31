M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Back when Jim Harbaugh was getting going in coaching he had a QB clinic on "How to play QB" at San Diego. Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli watches selected clips from the Harbaugh clinic and gives his thoughts. Also, Scar looks at UM's game at Minnesota this year and ranks Michigan's first six games of the season. Additional thoughts on recruiting for UM in the months of June and July.

Breakdown

Intro 00:00-1:20

Harbaugh coaching clinic 1:21-19:05

Minnesota football 19:06-26:33

Ranking UM's first six games 26:34-31:55

Feedback: APR academic stuff at UM & QB camps 31:56-39:50

Recruiting for next two months 39:51-42:01

NBA Finals 42:02-45:39