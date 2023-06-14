News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Reacting to the M Power announcement

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and there's lots of yelling and screaming about scheduling and the playoffs. Scar ranks the back half of UM's schedule for this year. Also, a conversation about Michigan 'M Power' and a preview of the Michigan-Maryand game for the upcoming season.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:17

- Michigan's last six games ranked 2:18-12:25

- Michigan's '24 schedule thoughts 12:26-26:54

- Recruiting & M 'Power' 26:55-34:04

- Maryland football 34:05-41:22

- Feedback 41:23-46:34

