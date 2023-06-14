Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Reacting to the M Power announcement
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and there's lots of yelling and screaming about scheduling and the playoffs. Scar ranks the back half of UM's schedule for this year. Also, a conversation about Michigan 'M Power' and a preview of the Michigan-Maryand game for the upcoming season.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:17
- Michigan's last six games ranked 2:18-12:25
- Michigan's '24 schedule thoughts 12:26-26:54
- Recruiting & M 'Power' 26:55-34:04
- Maryland football 34:05-41:22
- Feedback 41:23-46:34
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram