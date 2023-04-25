News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-25 18:33:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting and depth chart talk

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan looking forward to some high school college choices today. We discuss what two additional commitments would mean for this year's Michigan football recruiting class. Also, what's the UM depth chart look like after losing three players yesterday to the transfer portal? UM announces a few home games (officially) including the big one next year at home against Texas.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:56

- Forecast 1:57-7:49

- Brady Prieskorn 7:50-18:01

- Jerod Smith 18:02-21:15

- Transfers 21:16-31:00

- UM WR's 31:01-40:35

- Feedback: Coach Prime, M.Barrett & Lions draft 40:36-50:34

- Recruiting WR's 50:35-54:21

- JJ McCarthy 54:22-58:23

- Schedule update 58:24-1:11:39

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}