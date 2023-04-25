Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting and depth chart talk
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan looking forward to some high school college choices today. We discuss what two additional commitments would mean for this year's Michigan football recruiting class. Also, what's the UM depth chart look like after losing three players yesterday to the transfer portal? UM announces a few home games (officially) including the big one next year at home against Texas.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-1:56
- Forecast 1:57-7:49
- Brady Prieskorn 7:50-18:01
- Jerod Smith 18:02-21:15
- Transfers 21:16-31:00
- UM WR's 31:01-40:35
- Feedback: Coach Prime, M.Barrett & Lions draft 40:36-50:34
- Recruiting WR's 50:35-54:21
- JJ McCarthy 54:22-58:23
- Schedule update 58:24-1:11:39
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram