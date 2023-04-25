M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan looking forward to some high school college choices today. We discuss what two additional commitments would mean for this year's Michigan football recruiting class. Also, what's the UM depth chart look like after losing three players yesterday to the transfer portal? UM announces a few home games (officially) including the big one next year at home against Texas.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:56

- Forecast 1:57-7:49

- Brady Prieskorn 7:50-18:01

- Jerod Smith 18:02-21:15

- Transfers 21:16-31:00

- UM WR's 31:01-40:35

- Feedback: Coach Prime, M.Barrett & Lions draft 40:36-50:34

- Recruiting WR's 50:35-54:21

- JJ McCarthy 54:22-58:23

- Schedule update 58:24-1:11:39