News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-16 17:44:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting buzz with Seth Berry

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Roderick Pierce III 00:00-1:20

- Open 1:21-3:15

- Nyckoles Harbor 3:16-5:41

- Jyaire Hill 5:42-9:27

- Karmello English 9:28-12:25

- Jamel Howard 12:26-18:44

- DJ Waller 18:45-21:55

- Jaydn Davis 21:56-24:40

- Michigan open practice 24:42-29:50

- Longest you would or have waited in line for an event 29:50-103:49

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}