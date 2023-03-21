M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Seth Berry M&BR recruiting writer joins the show to update how things are going with Michigan football recruiting. I talked to someone who recently was at Michigan football spring practice and give the details of our conversation on this pod. Feedback focuses on JJ McCarthy's weight gain and if Donovan Edwards needs to get bigger or changed his running style.

Breakdown

- Langston Wertz Jr. 00:00-:30

- Open :31-2:49

- Seth Berry 2:50-19:00

- Michigan practice 19:01-33:57

- Feedback: Recruiting, UM & OSU, JJ's weight gain, Edwards running style & great running backs 33:58-101:30